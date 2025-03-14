SOUTHERN PINES —The Scotland Coed varsity track and field team competed in their second conference meet of the 2025 season on Thursday afternoon at Pinecrest High School. In addition to conference opponents in Richmond, Southern Lee and Pinecrest, Jordan-Matthews out of Siler City also competed in the meet. Team scores on either side of the meet were not available as of this writing.

On the girls side of the meet, Scotland had two individual champions in addition to two relay teams that finished in first place. Chloe Ganus finished in first of the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:37.39 while Kayla Simmons won the discus event with a score of 83-9. Their 4×100 meter relay team finished in first with a time of 50.12 while the 4×200 meter relay also came in first with a time of 1:57.25.

Angel Scott would finish in second of both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash with times of 13.09 and 26.40. Janiyla McBryde finished in second of the 400-meter dash by stopping the clock in 1:07.13 while Aaliyah Frumes-Mackie obtained second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.09. Aviona Scott came in third of the 100-meter dash by finishing .07 seconds behind Angel Scott and stopping the clock at 13.16 while Simmons added to her discus event victory with a third-place finish in the shot put event with a score of 29-7.

The boys also had two individual champions as well as one relay team take home the gold. Tyjurian White won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.36 while Ty’Tan McCallum took first in the discus event with a score of 96-0.5. The team’s 4×100 meter relay team finished in first by stopping the clock in 43.81 seconds.

On an individual level, the other Scot to finish in the top three of an event was Andre McNeil in the long jump with a score of 20-8. The Scots would add two more second place finishes in the 4×200 meter relay and the 4×400 meter relay with times of 1:33.55 and 3:41.67.

Scotland will have their next meet on Thursday afternoon at Union Pines High School. The competition is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.