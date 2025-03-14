RICHMOND COUNTY — After leading the Lady Raiders to a standout season as interim head coach, Taneika Reader has officially accepted the role as the Head Coach of the Richmond Senior High School Varsity girls basketball program.

A former Lady Raider herself, Reader was a three-year varsity starter before earning a basketball scholarship to Johnson C. Smith University. She has spent more than two decades coaching and developing young athletes, including founding the Richmond Jammers travel basketball club in 2002.

Her leadership was on full display this season as the Lady Raiders won their conference and advanced to the elite eight in the state playoffs. Reader credits the team’s success to the trust and teamwork they built throughout the year.

“The players bought in early in the season, and we built a strong foundation of trust, which led to positive results on the court,” Reader said. “I plan to continue that momentum by emphasizing skill development in the offseason, which builds team chemistry for the years ahead.”

Athletic Director James Johnson said Reader’s transition into the permanent role is a natural fit.

“Coach Reader has been an important part of this program for years, and she’s already proven herself as a strong leader for our team,” Johnson said. “She knows our athletes, understands what it takes to be successful, and has built a great connection with the players. We’re excited to officially have her in this role and look forward to seeing the program continue to grow under her leadership.”

For Reader, officially stepping into the head coach position is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

“I am excited to be the head coach of the Lady Raiders because it fulfills a lifelong dream of becoming a head high school basketball coach and being able to teach the game that I have loved since a young child to others that share that same passion,” Reader said. “I also look forward to continuing to build a stronger relationship with the community, school community, fans, and alumni to continue the traditions that make Raider athletics and Raider Nation so special.”

As she looks ahead, Reader said she hopes to continue building a strong team culture at all levels and instill lessons that go beyond the game.

“I want our players to leave this program knowing they are fully equipped to succeed in anything that comes their way,” Reader said. “Basketball teaches teamwork, perseverance, discipline, leadership, and respect — skills that will serve them long after their playing days are over.”