RICHMOND COUNTY — Richmond and New Hanover squared off in some playoff action on Tuesday, but Richmond had to settle for second. They were beaten by the New Hanover Wildcats 85-39. For those keeping track at home, that’s the biggest loss the Raiders have suffered since November 29, 2024.

Richmond lost despite a true team effort on offense. The best among them was Jay Hamilton, who posted 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Amer Morrison, who went 5-for-9 on his way to 11 points.

It was another big night for Rodmik Allen, who dropped a double-double with 22 points and 11 assists for New Hanover. That’s the most points Allen has posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was Nolan Billings, who shot 43% from the field en route to 13 points and six rebounds.

The defeat snapped Richmond’s winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 17-10 record. The wins came thanks in part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points over those games. As for New Hanover, the win was the 24th in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 28-2.

The loss marks the end of the season for the Raiders.