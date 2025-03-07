RICHMOND COUNTY — It can be hard to translate regular season success to the playoffs, but Richmond had no problem doing just that on Tuesday. They secured a 48-44 W over the New Hanover Wildcats. That’s the second time they’ve managed to beat them this season, as they also won 48-35 back in November of 2024.

Jamyia ‘Juicy’ Lindsey was her usual excellent self, shooting 4-for-7 from deep and dropping a double-double with 25 points and ten boards. That’s the most rebounds she has posted since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Olivia Brown, who scored six points.

Despite the loss, New Hanover still got an impressive performance from Brianna Stanley, who shot 44% from the field en route to 18 points. Stanley has been hot, having also posted two or more steals the last six times she’s played. Justine McCague was another key player, putting up eight points and three steals.

The victory was the 13th in a row for Richmond, bringing their record for this year to 22-5. Those victories came thanks in part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 56.4 points over those games. As for New Hanover, their loss dropped their record down to 21-9.