RICHMOND COUNTY — Richmond Senior High School is tied for first place in North Carolina for having produced the most National Football League players.
In the course of the school’s history, 11 players have gone on to play pro — tying with E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville and T.W. Andrews High School in High Point.
How many of these players did you watch?
Dante Miller | RB | NYG | 2024-2024
Melvin Ingram | DE | SDG, LAC, KAN, PIT, MIA | 2012-2023
Dannell Ellerbe | LB | BAL, MIA, NO, PHI | 2009-2017
Michael Waddell | DB |TEN, OAK | 2004-2008
Tony Horne | WR | STL | 1998-2000
James Hamilton |LB| JAX | 1997-1998
Oscar Sturgis | DE | DAL | 1995-1995
Doug Thomas |DB | SEA | 1991-1993
Perry Williams | DB | NYG | 1984-1993
Mike Quick | WR | PHI | 1982-1990
Harry Stanback | DE | BAL | 1982-1982