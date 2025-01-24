RICHMOND COUNTY — Richmond Senior High School is tied for first place in North Carolina for having produced the most National Football League players.

In the course of the school’s history, 11 players have gone on to play pro — tying with E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville and T.W. Andrews High School in High Point.

How many of these players did you watch?

Dante Miller | RB | NYG | 2024-2024

Melvin Ingram | DE | SDG, LAC, KAN, PIT, MIA | 2012-2023

Dannell Ellerbe | LB | BAL, MIA, NO, PHI | 2009-2017

Michael Waddell | DB |TEN, OAK | 2004-2008

Tony Horne | WR | STL | 1998-2000

James Hamilton |LB| JAX | 1997-1998

Oscar Sturgis | DE | DAL | 1995-1995

Doug Thomas |DB | SEA | 1991-1993

Perry Williams | DB | NYG | 1984-1993

Mike Quick | WR | PHI | 1982-1990

Harry Stanback | DE | BAL | 1982-1982