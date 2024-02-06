LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights men’s and women’s wrestling teams honored its seniors at home during their final home duals of the season Friday night on Harris Court.

The men came away as the victors against Pikeville 42-3 and Bluefield 48-6, and the women fell to Greensboro 8-6.

Seniors on the St. Andrews men’s wrestling team include Israel Schultz, Gerard Ricciuto, Logan Sage and Andrew Adams; Gabrielle Holloway is the only senior for St. Andrews women’s wrestling.

Against Pikeville, St. Andrews’ Caleb Haynes (125 pounds), Ricciuto (133), Schultz (141), James Roberts (157) and Zach Palombaro (165) won by forfeit; Terry Adams (149), Frank Cuccurelo (174) and Dakota Johnson (184) had the only contested victories for the Knights. Pikeville’s lone win was at 285, where ReGinald Whyte won over Sage.

In the dual against Bluefield, only one match St. Andrews won was contested, with Haynes winning over Bluefield’s Ajay Pai at 125.

In the three women’s matches wrestled against Greenboro, Jillian Ellis (116) had the Lady Knights’ only win by forfeit; Greensboro’s Hailie Misplay (136) and Genesis Chinchilla (143) scored victories in the final matches.

The men will compete next at the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament on Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. The women will compete again at the Life/Indiana Tech/Brewton-Parker tournament in Mount Vernon, Georgia, on Saturday at 10 a.m.