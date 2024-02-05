Home News Racing at Windy Hill NewsSports Racing at Windy Hill February 5, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint NCMX Round One at Windy Hill brought hundreds of motorcyle racers to Ellerbe over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Robbie Singletary Drone Photography/Visit Richmond County Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County Photo courtesy of Robbie Singletary Drone Photography/Visit Richmond County NCMX Round One at Windy Hill brought hundreds of motorcyle racers to Ellerbe over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County ❮ ❯ NCMX Round One at Windy Hill brought hundreds of motorcyle racers to Ellerbe over the weekend. NCMX Round One at Windy Hill brought hundreds of motorcyle racers to Ellerbe over the weekend. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR World War II hero celebrates 99th birthday in Ellerbe Massive slide, jumping pillow, family-friendly fun coming to Berry Patch agritourism site County Crime Report: June 7 View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location -2 ° C -0.7 ° -3.8 ° 80 % 2.5kmh 100 % Wed 3 ° Thu 5 ° Fri 7 ° Sat 12 ° Sun 7 °