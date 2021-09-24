The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys soccer team traveled to Porter Ridge Wednesday and returned with a 2-0 defeat.

The Raiders conceded one goal in the first half and one goal in the second half.

“We played much better but still struggling to put the ball in the back of the net,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “Had a few chances with one or two shots off the post, but we’re slowly getting better.”

The loss drops the Raiders to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

Next, the team travels to Scotland on Monday.

Lady Raiders lose sixth straight match

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team lost 3-0 on the road to Southern Lee Thursday evening.

The Lady Cavaliers won the first set 25-12, the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-22.

The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 3-10 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

Next, they will travel to face Pinecrest Tuesday.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or nmadhavan@www.yourdailyjournal.com. Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.