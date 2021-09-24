County Crime Report: Sept. 23

Sept. 21

HAMLET — At 8:31 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Lake Road following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and taking $10 in cash, a Cape Face wallet, and a State Employees Credit Union debit card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:14 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of Perdue Farms following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a motor vehicle and damaging a door window, valued at $200, and stealing a CD player, valued at $200, a brown wallet, valued at $10, a Smith & Wesson gun, valued at $600, and $200 in cash. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:54 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and damaging a screen and window, valued at $100, and stealing a Delton AR15 rifle, valued at $450. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:11 p.m., police responded to a residence on Dogwood Lane following a report of suspects fighting. The Rockingham Police Department charged Anthony Andrea Little and Ryan Orlando Jackson.

Sept. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing two black lanterns, valued at $30, a water hose, valued at $50, and a hose stand, valued at $15. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cabin Cove Road following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s green smartphone, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:04 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on Airport Road following a report of a suspect prying open a cabinet and stealing 10 Blue Rhino propane tanks, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:42 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect entering a building and stealing a wooden rocking chair, valued at $100, a wicker chair, valued at $45, a flower stand, valued at $20, heavy duty jumper cables, valued at $50, a solar angel, valued at $40, two metal chairs, valued at $150, a lawn mower bagger, valued at $70, and two children’s bicycles, valued at $50. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 10:27 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Lake Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a car and stealing 15 feminine hygiene products, valued at $5, and damaging an exterior door casing, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:20 p.m., police responded to an Alco convenience store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking $2.23 in beer without paying. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:41 p.m., police responded to an Alco convenience store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a pack of Skittles candy, valued at $2.19, without paying. The Rockingham Police Department charged Darnell Lorenzo Austin Jr. for disorderly conduct while being issued a citation.

