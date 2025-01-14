Starting the second week of the new year with negativity isn’t ideal, but I must break my silence about something on my mind. After all, I did promise that my column would offer a preview of my thoughts — you’re welcome.

Over the years, I’ve been working to incorporate skincare and beauty products with better ingredients. By “better,” I mean those that don’t include carcinogens, dyes, or fragrances that might irritate me or cause harm in the long run. You’d be surprised at the lawsuits some companies face for using ingredients linked to health issues like cancer or for products that have injured people after extensive use. To me, it’s better to be safe than sorry, which is why I’ve taken the initiative to do my homework.

During my journey to find natural products, I’ve noticed a troubling trend on shopping apps: false advertising. When I research whether a product is worth my time and money, I often find that incentivized reviews make up a significant portion of the most recent and highly rated feedback. Companies aren’t particularly secretive about buying reviews either. Some skincare brands have faced scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for having employees write fake reviews. And it’s not just reviews; major companies like Johnson & Johnson are grappling with over 62,000 lawsuits related to talcum powder products — including Johnson’s Baby Powder — after those products were linked to cancer.

I’m well aware that most reviews should be taken with a grain of salt, which is why I do extensive research. After all, I’m only human, and I want the best of the best. But I genuinely wonder: How can we, as consumers, confidently identify a paid or fake review? I like to believe that companies want what’s best for their customers, but often, it boils down to selling a product.

This lack of transparency isn’t exclusive to the beauty and skincare industry. It spans baby food, airplanes, restaurants—you name it. It feels like every other month, a product is recalled for being unsafe or containing toxins. This is why I often turn to friends or trusted content creators on social media for their opinions. I believe the key to creating customer loyalty is transparency, which makes fake ads and reviews especially disheartening.

Fortunately, the brands I currently support have been consistent and scandal-free, at least regarding ingredients. Still, I can’t ignore the reality that some companies pay to hide their dark truths. It reminds me of horror movies that claim to be “based on a true story” (fun fact: filmmakers can pay to use that label).

At the end of the day, research is key to everything we consume. Whether it’s skincare, food, or entertainment, digging deeper is the best way to protect ourselves and support brands that align with our values. Transparency isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a necessity.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com