ELLERBE — During last week’s town meeting, the Ellerbe Town Council adopted an ordinance and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day town proclamation, officially recognizing Jan. 17 through Jan. 20 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Ellerbe.

Town Commissioner Jeremy McKenzie read the proclamation, which highlighted the importance of Dr. King’s legacy:

“Whereas the civil rights movement in the 1960s profoundly impacted the course of American history and continues to shape the direction of society today.

“Whereas one of the greatest leaders of the 20th-century civil rights movement is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose dream remains an inspiring and important vision today, just as it was more than 50 years ago.

“Whereas despite the gains of the civil rights movement, many goals and needs remain to achieve justice in our society, including a commitment to economic justice in the face of growing disparities between rich and poor.

“Whereas as we look forward with optimism, inspired by Dr. King’s legacy and guided by his wisdom and vision, let us rededicate ourselves to keeping history alive and remembering that we are united as one community.”

McKenzie also shared details of upcoming festivities organized by the MLK Committee to celebrate the holiday.

“Usually every year, the MLK Committee holds events during the weekend for MLK Day. On Friday night, there’s an event, and on Saturday, there’s a march,” McKenzie said. “The youth sneaker ball is a new addition this year. On Sunday, it’s an ecumenical service at Mount Pisgah AME Zion Church, and the luncheon will be held on Jan. 20 at the Wayman Chapel’s Faith Center in Hamlet. Tickets are available for the luncheon.”

The meeting concluded with reflections on the success of Ellerbe Hometown Christmas. Activity coordinator Jean Fletcher and Mayor Brenda Capel expressed their gratitude for the community’s involvement.

“I wanted to say that Hometown Christmas 2024 was a big success, and I want to thank everyone who helped with this event,” Fletcher said.

Capel echoed Fletcher’s sentiments, noting the challenges of hosting the event on a particularly cold night.

“I want to reiterate that Hometown Christmas was successful, even though it was the coldest night we’ve had for the event,” Capel said. “Still, people came out—not as many as we hoped, but those who did made it successful.”

Capel highlighted the importance of donations in funding the event.

“We were very successful again with donations this year,” she said. “People have really supported us, so we don’t have to use any town funds for Hometown Christmas, except for what was budgeted. I think that’s a great accomplishment.”

Capel also reflected on the dedication of a bench honoring Becky Howell, a cherished member of the community.

“I’m sure you’ve noticed the bench with her name on it,” Capel said. “Her nephew, Tim Howell, accepted the plaque we presented, and he was very appreciative. I read an article I found about her during the dedication, and Tim asked for a copy, so we framed it. Jane Smith, the town clerk, mailed it to him.”

The mayor concluded by acknowledging the event’s growth in vendor participation.

“Every year, we have more vendors,” she said. “This year, we had around 35 vendors, even though a few backed out. That’s a big number, and it shows the event is growing every year.”

