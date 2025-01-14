ELLERBE — Amid the holiday season’s stress and shopping chaos, Postal Service clerk Gwendolyn “Gwen” Edwards has found a way to make the job seem like a walk in the park. With a warm smile and an unwavering commitment to her community, Edwards embodies the spirit of the season every day.

Edwards began her journey with the United States Postal Service five years ago, initially stationed in Norman, Richmond County. After three months, her postmaster recognized her potential and moved her to Ellerbe, where she has been a cherished member of the community ever since.

“What I really enjoy about the holiday season is that more people come out, and that’s more people being happy, more people being jolly and kind,” Edwards said. “Just seeing the smiles on people’s faces, the kids expecting Christmases, gifts and fellowship — just seeing the joy in other people.”

Edwards’ decision to work for the Postal Service was driven by a sense of purpose.

“What inspires me to work at the post office is just my way of giving back to society, being able to help and doing the best job that I can do. Mail is very important, especially for those who rely on it as a means of communication,” she said. “It’s about giving back to the community and having integrity for the mail.”

Even during the busiest times, Edwards approaches her work with positivity.

“I actually can’t think of any challenge,” she shared. “Even if someone comes in with not the greatest attitude, I still have a genuine smile for them. It’s just not a challenge to get up and love doing what you do.”

Her interactions with customers have created lasting memories. One moment, in particular, stands out: “When I was stationed at Aberdeen’s post office, a mother and her little girl regularly came in. The little girl was in preschool and always had the most beautiful smile. One Christmas, she gave me a handmade card with stickers and drawings. I kept that card — it was beautiful and full of love. It’s moments like these that stay with me,” Edwards said.

For Edwards, the joy of her job comes from knowing she’s connecting people.

“I’m grateful that I get to bring joy to families during the holidays. Ensuring each package has the correct postage and arrives on time gives me a sense of fulfillment,” she said. “It’s about being a vessel for people and knowing their joy when a package reaches its destination.”

Edwards credits her faith as the foundation of her work ethic. “My love for the Lord keeps me going in everything I do. That’s where my love for people comes from,” she said.

She also draws inspiration from her first postmaster, Mrs. Helen Simmons, whose advice has left an indelible mark on her. “Mrs. Simmons was a motivator. One thing she told me during training was to have ‘integrity for the mail.’ That advice has stayed with me and shaped my work ethic. It’s something I carry with me every day,” Edwards said.

Gwen Edwards continues to deliver more than mail — she delivers joy, connection and kindness to everyone she serves. Her unwavering dedication and positive spirit make her a true hometown hero.

