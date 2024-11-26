With Thanksgiving approaching, there are countless things I’m grateful for—one of them being the small but mighty town of Ellerbe.

For some of you, Ellerbe has always been home. For others, life has taken you down different paths, leading you away from this sleepy town. If you’re returning, even if just for a day, welcome back to Ellerbe—it’s been waiting for you.

Yes, we still only have two traffic lights, but I’d take that over rush hour in Charlotte any day. Been there, done that—not my cup of tea.

This town has been the backdrop to many stages of my life. Dare I say, it’s been my cocoon. It’s seen my highest highs and my lowest lows. I remember coming back one weekend after being away at UNC-Chapel Hill and noticing something in the air that felt different. It wasn’t Ellerbe that had changed; it was me. Life in Orange County, even in the college town of Chapel Hill, felt busy—almost overwhelming at times. Deep down, I’m a homebody. So what did I do? I drove back nearly every other week to visit my family—and, most importantly, my beloved cat, Felix.

I’m thankful for Ellerbe, for the friendships I’ve made along the way, and for the teachers at Mineral Springs Elementary and Ellerbe Middle School who helped shape who I am today. Those years provided me with invaluable tools money can’t buy, making those teachers my “hometown heroes.” I’m also grateful for blissful summers at the Berry Patch. Fun fact: In college, when people asked where I was from, I’d say, “About an hour south of Charlotte.” Eventually, I switched to, “I’m from the town with the giant strawberry on the way to Myrtle Beach.”

I’m also grateful for Ellerbe’s efforts to bring the community together with events like Picking in the Park, the Farmer’s Day Parade, Halloween festivities, and last year’s André the Giant event. Ellerbe is dedicated to its residents, and I believe everyone appreciates the effort that goes into making these gatherings happen.

I know it can be easier to be pessimistic than optimistic, but after living here for 26 years, I think it’s fair to say Ellerbe is a good place to live. I can’t wait to see how it flourishes in the years to come. I understand why French professional wrestler André the Giant decided to reside in Ellerbe during his free time at his ranch—this place always holds a sense of home.

It feels ironic to write this while still living here, considering I once dreamed of leaving. If I’ve learned anything, it’s to “never plan your future.” One minute, you’re sure you’ll leave North Carolina at 18; the next, you’re enrolling at an in-state university. So, I’ve learned to let fate take its course.

Some might say, “All you’re doing is comparing Ellerbe to other towns.” Maybe so, but here’s my hope: no matter where life takes you, you’ll always find your way back home. Ellerbe will always hold a place in your heart.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com