Taylor Swift performing “You’re Losing Me” and “How Did It End?” at the Eras Tour in Toronto, Canada.

Taylor Swift performing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during the Tortured Poets Department era.

On Saturday, I had the privilege of attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for the second—and final—time.

In 2023, I watched Swift take the stage in Nashville. After hearing the first few notes of “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” I knew I had to experience the tour again.

My trip began with navigating the chaos of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. I was flying to Toronto, Canada, with a layover at JFK. Predictably, things didn’t go as smoothly as planned—my flight to New York was delayed nearly two hours. I only had time to be in a New York state of mind for about five minutes before sprinting to my Toronto gate as boarding was underway.

Within an hour, I landed in Toronto. The glamour quickly faded when I deplaned onto a remote ramp in the pouring rain. But after that ordeal, I made my way to my Airbnb via Uber.

During my stay, I checked all the quintessential boxes: trying poutine for the first time, stopping by the iconic Tim Hortons (or “Timmy’s,” as locals call it), and exploring the city’s charm. Toronto felt like a miniature New York City—with the overpopulation, congested traffic, and the undeniable energy of a city that never sleeps.

As much as I wanted to be one of the Swifties that wore a carefully planned outfit for the tour, I primarily prioritized my comfort. I settled for a cardigan from Swift’s official web store with jeans and a pair of very worn-out Nike Air Force 1s. Swift’s concerts are known for their energy, and you’ll be standing for approximately four hours. While I may have missed out on providing Instagram-worthy pictures in an adorable, bejeweled outfit, my aching body confirmed I made the right choice.

I arrived at the Rogers Centre with my friends around 6 p.m. Because we were staying just 10 minutes away, we had the luxury of avoiding major crowds. For those seeking merchandise, it was recommended to arrive as soon as the gates opened.

At 6:45 p.m., Swift’s opening act, Gracie Abrams, took the stage and performed hits like “That’s So True” and “Close to You” during a 35-minute set. When it was nearly time for Swift to take the stage, a giant clock appeared on the screen, counting down the final three minutes.

Swift opened her set with the Lover era, followed by Speak Now, Red, Reputation, Folklore/Evermore, 1989, The Tortured Poets Department, an acoustic set, and Midnights.

“So here’s the thing,” Swift told the crowd. “You and I are about to go on a little adventure, and that adventure is gonna span 18 years of music. We’re going to do this one era at a time. How does that sound to you, Toronto?”

For the second leg of the tour, Swift adjusted the setlist to include The Tortured Poets Department. Some eras, like Lover and Speak Now, were shortened, while others, like Folklore and Evermore, were combined. Emotionally, the concert felt like a whirlwind; physically, you might leave wishing someone could carry you out.

For me, Swift has always been a constant artist in my life and an inspiration for my writing. Getting to see her again one last time on the Eras Tour is something I’ll never forget.

One moment, you’re transported back to high school with “Love Story.” The next, you’re reliving your first heartbreak through “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” Then suddenly, you’re dancing like no one’s watching to “Shake It Off.”

Swift will close the Eras Tour on Dec. 8, 2024, in Vancouver. The tour began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

