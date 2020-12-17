RCC to expand transfer opportunities with NC State

HAMLET – Transferring to NC State University just got easier for Richmond Community College students thanks to a new dual admission program. NC State has added RCC as a partner in NC State’s Community College Collaboration (C3).

C3 is a dual-enrollment, dual-admission program that gives students a clear pathway to NC State. The program provides any qualifying RCC college or high school student completing an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science or an Associate of Engineering degree guaranteed admission to NC State.

To ensure a smooth transition from RCC to NC State, an NC State academic advisor will help students identify majors that are aligned with their interests and academic abilities, map a comprehensive course plan, and ensure that courses taken at RCC will transfer to the student’s intended major. Students will also receive financial aid advising to maximize aid eligibility and minimize student debt.

“We are excited to be a part of another co-admission program that increases access and support for our students to higher education,” said RCC Career & Transfer Services Director Patsy Stanley. “I encourage students who want to join the Wolfpack family to explore the opportunities provided by C3.”

Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RCC, is a graduate of NC State.

“I appreciate Patsy Stanley’s diligence in expanding our long-time partnership with my alma mater, NC State University. This program will have a life-altering impact on our students and redefines the transfer process from our college to this great university,” McInnis said. “I would be remiss if I did not recognize the important role Sen. Tom McInnis played in facilitating and expediting this opportunity.”

While enrolled at RCC, students will have opportunities to visit NC State’s campus for specialized C3 activities and programs to network with C3 students from NC State, as well as other community college campuses. Students will be encouraged to develop social connections to ease their transition to NC State. C3 and other NC State representatives will also visit RCC several times during the regular academic year to meet with C3 students and make sure they are progressing toward their goals and staying connected with one another.

To qualify for admission, students must meet specific GPA and coursework standards.

“RCC’s Career & Transfer Center is available for anyone who would like to learn more about the C3 Program and transfer opportunities with NC State,” Stanley said. “We will be having an official celebration of this new partnership in Spring 2021, but high school students and college students can apply now.”

The application deadline is June 1, 2021. Visit the Career & Transfer Center on the Hamlet Campus or the Scotland County Campus in Laurinburg to speak to a transfer specialist, or call (910) 410- 1700.

Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.