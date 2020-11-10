3 Emergency medicine physicians join FirstHealth

Wurst Pabst

Sandhills Emergency Physicians announces the addition of three emergency department physicians to its staff that serves the four hospitals of FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

Christopher Lundberg, D.O., completed his emergency medicine residency and served as chief resident at Jefferson Health in Stratford, New Jersey. A native of New York City who grew up in Connecticut, he earned his doctor of osteopathy degree at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Virginia and bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and biology at St. Lawrence University in New York. Dr. Lundberg is a member of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, American College of Emergency Physicians, American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians and the American Osteopathic Association.

“The Sandhills has a world-renowned health system with FirstHealth,” said Dr. Lundberg about his decision to practice in the Sandhills. “The amazing people I work with, including my partners, nursing staff, techs and secretaries, have made every day enjoyable. We work as a cohesive team to provide the best quality emergency health care to residents of the Sandhills.” He lives in Pinehurst with his wife and their dog, Bilirubin, and enjoys golfing, cooking for family and friends, and traveling.

Brooke Pabst, M.D., comes to the Sandhills from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where she recently completed an emergency medicine residency. While in Ohio, she was the only resident on the board of directors for the Ohio chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. She was also elected chair of the Emergency Medicine Residents of Ohio. Dr. Pabst earned her doctor of medicine degree at Penn State College of Medicine and a bachelor’s degree in biology from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. In addition to the American College of Emergency Physicians, she is a member of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine and the American Medical Association.

“As an undergraduate student, I worked as a scribe in my local hospital’s emergency department,” said Dr. Pabst. “I saw doctors helping people on their worst day and wanted to do the same.” Dr. Pabst and her husband Vince, who is in the military, lived in Southern Pines several years ago and appreciate the opportunity to return and live here long term. “Everyone at FirstHealth and in the community has been so welcoming and kind,” she said. “We are glad to call the Sandhills home.”

Benjamin Wurst, D.O., joins Sandhills Emergency Physicians from Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. While completing his emergency medicine residency there, he also served at other Ohio facilities, including Henry County Hospital in Napoleon and Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Sandusky. He also worked as a flight physician with Mercy Health Life Flight Network. Dr. Wurst is a graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Virginia Tech. He is a member of the Neurocritical Care Society and American College of Emergency Physicians.

“I chose emergency medicine for the opportunity to care for all patients who come through the door, regardless of their circumstances,” said Dr. Wurst. “I enjoy the team-based approach required to deliver care in the emergency department, and the team at FirstHealth and Sandhills Emergency Physicians is second-to-none.” Dr. Wurst and his wife Rebecca enjoy the South’s mild weather and the ability to be closer to family in North Carolina and Virginia.

“The partners and staff of Sandhills Emergency Physicians are pleased to have Drs. Lundberg, Pabst and Wurst join us,” said Matthew Harmody, M.D., MBA, Sandhills Emergency Physicians president and board member. “Their high levels of skill and truly caring personalities will be of tremendous benefit for patients at FirstHealth’s emergency departments.”

Sandhills Emergency Physicians provides emergency medicine physicians and advanced practice providers to the four hospitals of FirstHealth of the Carolinas: FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, FirstHealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital in Troy, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond in Rockingham and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke in Raeford.