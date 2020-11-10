Vote counting continues, but no change in standings

ROCKINGHAM — The votes are still being counted and verified in Richmond County, but nothing has changed in Richmond County Board of Commissioner candidates’ standing so far.

Monday was the first day of counting the provisional ballots, of which there were about 250. As of the end of Election Day, Republican Andy Grooms was in third behind fellow Republicans Jeff Smart and Toni Maples — both of whom have secured their seats on the board — with Democrat Michael Legrand 107 votes behind him. Democratic incumbent Jimmy Capps was 27 votes behind Legrand and 134 behind Grooms.

After the counting of provisionals Monday, Legrand cut his deficit by 10 votes, while Capps’s grew by six. If these standings hold, Grooms will win the third seat on the board. Because Ben Moss won his race for House District 66, the Richmond County Republican Party’s Executive Committee will be able to appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of his term.

There are only two provisional ballots left to count, according to Elections Director Connie Kelly, who said these two voters were legally allowed to fill out a ballot but have not provided the required identification. There are also about 30 supplemental absentee ballots, or absentee ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day but came in later, that have not yet been counted.

Kelly said these 30 supplemental absentee ballots came in by Friday, Nov. 6 and no new ones have come in the mail since as of Monday evening. Any others that come in between now and the 12th, which is the deadline for finalizing the count, will likely be from out-of-state voters, according to Kelly.

These supplemental absentee ballots are not enough to sway the results, based on the unofficial count. Still, because Legrand is within 1% of Grooms (Legrand has 16.2% of the vote, while Grooms has 16.4%), Legrand still has the option of calling for a recount. Kelly said Legrand can present his intention to call for a recount at any time, and doesn’t have to wait for the final certification of all votes, which will be done Friday, Nov. 13.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 to request a recount. Recounts could take as long as two days, Kelly said.

Capps is also within the 1% margin to be able to call a recount. But, asked if Capps were able to ask for a recount from the fourth place position, Kelly said she needed to do more research. Asked what would happen in a situation where Legrand called for a recount and that recount showed Capps ahead of Grooms, Kelly was not 100% sure, but said they would likely honor Capps’s new standing.

