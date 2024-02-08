HAMLET — Richmond Community College experienced a 6 percent increase in full-time enrollment of students for the 2023 fall semester, ranking fifth among the 58 North Carolina community colleges for highest enrollment growth this past fall.

At Tuesday’s RichmondCC Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. Dale McInnis, college president, also reported that enrollment for the 2024 spring semester is back at pre-pandemic levels. Enrollment is being bolstered by a return of traditional-age college students, plus the addition of the new 911 Communications & Operations program, which is enrolling students from across the state.

RichmondCC is currently partnering with, or in the process of developing partnerships with, 13 other N.C. community colleges to make the online 911 telecommunications associate degree program available to their students.

“The steps we are taking on recruitment and retention also are paying off, between changes in our Student Services area and faculty advising,” McInnis said.

Vice President of Student Services Sheri Dunn-Ramsay informed the board about the new software Handshake that is being used to help students engage in career building activities such as college fairs, transfer fairs and student support workshops, as well as connecting with alumni and potential employers.

McInnis noted that many of the workshops were developed based on feedback from students.

Director of Customized Training Leighton Bell shared with the Board of Trustees an update on projects and training with local industries. Currently, there are five companies – two in Richmond County and three in Scotland County – with ongoing customized training projects, amounting to $203,601 in state funding. Bell said he is also in the works with five additional companies about potential projects for 2024.

Customized training money from the state can be provided to a company for job growth, technology investments and productivity enhancements.

In addition to state funding, RichmondCC was also able to provide occupational extension classes to 11 companies for various workforce needs. Over 170 employees in both counties received additional skills training from these classes offered by RichmondCC in 2023.

“This is the new business model we are moving toward,” McInnis said. “Not only are we providing free training, but we also are working with employers to plan and develop training and classes that fall outside the scope of state customized training money. Our goal is to help the company save money and have more skilled employees.”

Bell said he has strong support from the Customized Training Regional Director for the N.C. Community College System, Amy Epley, on securing these projects.

“She has actually applauded Richmond Community College on how we promote our customized training partnerships and on not letting it be a well-kept secret as it is in other areas of the state,” Bell said.