Seven students from Richmond Early College High School and Richmond Senior High School have been selected as state nominees for the Governor’s School of North Carolina.

Students are nominated by their high school, reviewed by a local committee, and submitted to the state committee for final selection.

Richmond Early College High School:

Joel Butler – Mathematics, Kaylee Ludlum – Natural Science, Hayley Martinez – Mathematics, Madeline Mills – Natural Science, Alexander Bahneman – Natural Science

Richmond Senior High School:

Gavin Applewhite – Theater, Alivia Webb – Natural Science

Students nominated to attend the North Carolina Governors School show exceptional dedication, outstanding academic achievements, and an involvement in extracurricular activities. “We are very proud of this dedicated group of individuals who are representing Richmond County. The experience gained through this program will be beneficial to every student, regardless of how far they progress in the process,” said Hayley Gordon, Director of Gifted Education.

About North Carolina Governor’s School

The Governor’s School of North Carolina is the oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students in the nation. Selected students will enjoy 4 weeks of concentrated study in a specific academic discipline or performing/visual arts area on two college campuses: Governor’s School West at Greensboro University and Governor’s School East at Meredith College in Raleigh. The program is administered by the State Board of Education and North Carolina Department of Public Instruction through the Division of Advanced Learning & Gifted Education. A Board of Governors, appointed by the State Board of Education, acts as an advisory body.