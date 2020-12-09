No injuries in warehouse fire at Cascades

Rockingham Fire Department responds to warehouse fire at Cascades Moulded Pulp. Photos courtesy of Rockingham Fire Department Rockingham Fire Department responds to warehouse fire at Cascades Moulded Pulp. Photos courtesy of Rockingham Fire Department

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at Cascades Moulded Pulp on Cascades Way Tuesday afternoon.

RFD Chief Harold Isler said there were no injuries, but that the warehouse received moderate building damage. After speaking with the plant manager, Isler said the company lost about $8,000 worth of paper.

“We did have to remove some of the siding to the building to expose the fire between the walls and around some of the pallets,” Isler said.

Isler added that workers had just unloaded recycled paper that is used for production off an 18-wheeler truck and put it into the building. He said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“There was a fire inside the building,” Isler said. “The fire alarm went off as a result of the smoke. So the call initially came in as the fire alarm and then halfway to the call, it was upgraded to a structure fire. When we got there, they did have one pallet of paper that was outside and there were people coming outside the building. Once we got there, they showed us where the fire was and we started a fire suppression operation from there.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.