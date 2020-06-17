County Crime Report

June 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ellerbe Grove Church Road following a report of a 2006 Kia Optima being stolen from the property. An $800 cell phone was stolen along with the vehicle. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM —At 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Roberdel Road following a report of a suspect attempting to steal a cat and breaking into a vehicle. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

June 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Nicholson Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the victim’s garage and stealing a weed eater valued at $238. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 7:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Charles Street following a report of a suspect stealing firearms from the residence. An AR-15-style .22-caliber rifle valued at $200 and a camo 12-gauge pump shotgun valued at $350 were stolen. the case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 5:46 a.m., deputies responded to a convenience store on Concord Church Road following a report of financial card forgery. The suspect stole $519.18 from the victim’s bank account. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 12:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on West Page Street following a report of a suspect stealing items from the property. The items were: a check for $10,000, a check for $2,000, paperwork from a lawsuit settlement, a North Carolina I.D. card and a social security card. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 1:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on N.C. Hwy 177 following a report of a suspect stealing a bike from the residence. The bike was blue and was valued at $75. The suspect left a scooter at the residence. The case is still active.

June 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Roberdel Road following a report of a FedEx driver taking a package of the front porch of the home. The suspect stole a package of inflatable airplanes valued at $112.

ROCKINGHAM — at 12:44 a.m., Deputies responded to a property on U.S. Hwy 1 following a report of suspects setting two vehicles on fire and damaging a third. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:08 a.m., deputies responded to the Kangaroo Express on U.S. Hwy 1 following a report of shoplifting. Two bottles of Miller Lite were stolen. The case is still active.

June 16

HAMLET — At 4:53 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fayetteville Street following a report of a suspect driving while impaired. Victoria Ann Ellerbe, 37, was arrested and charged with DWI.

HAMLET — At 8:33 p.m., deputies arrived on Scholl Shankle Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the home. Jeremy Austin Rainwater, 23, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and second-degree trespassing.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lonnie Lane following a report of a suspect stealing mail from the home. Three items were stolen: A shirt valued at $120, a pocket book valued at $50 and a boat handle valued at $200. The case is still active.