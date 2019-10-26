ROCKINGHAM — Tammy Ratliffe stood in what was once the lobby of the former Richmond County Daily Journal in downtown Rockingham and excitedly exclaimed, “This will all be redone.”

The former Harrington Square landmark will soon boast a coffee and book shop, a WiFi café, community and prayer rooms as well as her taped radio show “A.M. Deposit Morning Show,” with a live audience.

“It needs a lot of work, but I was sold on the location,” Ratliffe said of her near six-figure purchase. “We’re going to gut it all and rebuild, repaint and restore,” she smiled.

On the left side of the building, the War Room Coffee House will feature faith-based books, primarily from local authors along with a co-working space.

The main portion of the building will host prayer services once a month called “Friday Night Fire” and other events determined by the community.

Prayer rooms will be built on the upstairs balcony where people may meditate with the entire building acting as an apostolic hub for both faith and business building.

Ratliffe, an ordained minister with the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Maxton and a self-published author, says the center will work to provide leadership to build the “whole” man with health classes and mixing ministry with business.

Located at 105 E. Washington St., next door to the Richmond Community Theatre, she expects the War Room Coffee House to open before the end of the year once the city approves improvements to the building. The main lobby and prayer rooms are slated to open in the spring.

Brian Bloom Regional Publisher