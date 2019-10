Contributed photo

Katie Osserritter of Summerville, South Carolina is this year’s recipient of the Eleanor Shealy Adeimy Scholarship at the Medical University School of Nursing in Charleston, South Carolina. This scholarship was established by William P. and Dorothy Adeimy Taylor in honor of Dorothy’s mother. Mrs. Adeimy is a 1943 graduate of this School of Nursing and is well known in Richmond County as “Dr. Vetter’s Nurse.” She now resides at Scotia Village in Laurinburg.