Early voting in Richmond County’s local elections in Rockingham, Hamlet, Ellerbe, Hoffman and Norman begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every week day until Nov. 1, including from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on one Saturday: Oct. 26.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The candidates are as follows:

Ellerbe

• Mayor — Freddy Cloninger (Mayor Lee Berry declined to seek reelection)

• Town Council — Elsie Freeman, Joe Grooms, Jeremy McKenzie

Hamlet

• Mayor — Bill Bayless

• City Council — Terry Moore, Oscar Sellers, Maurice Stewart

Hoffman

• Mayor — Tommy H. Hart

• Town Council — Riccardo (Ricky) Anderson, Rory Jones, Daniel Kelly, Cynthia A. Northcutt, John Taylor

Norman

• Mayor — Tonia Stewart Collins, Adrian Robson (Mayor Kenneth Broadway declined to seek reelection)

• Town Council — Stephen Cranford, Cindi Murray

Rockingham

• Mayor — M. Steven Morris

• City Council — John W. Carter, Bennett Deane, Anne M. Edwards, John P. Hutchinson, Cameron Wright-Hairston

For more information, contact the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

