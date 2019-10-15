Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

The Charlotte Symphony performed at the Cole Auditorium on Saturday. They played selections from John Williams, which included famous Star Wars themes, as well as tense suspense music used in Alfred Hitchcock’s thrillers, as part of their Halloween theme. The conductor told the audience a joke: “Why did Darth Vader cross the road? To get to the dark side.” The songs were also from the “E.T.” movie, Bugs Bunny cartoons, and others.