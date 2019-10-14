Raiders Roundup: Miller heads back to regionals, boys soccer falls to Hoke

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Lauren Humann takes a swing during an 18-hole round at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 5 on Monday. The Lady Raiders finished fourth in their last conference match of the season. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Lauren Humann takes a swing during an 18-hole round at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 5 on Monday. The Lady Raiders finished fourth in their last conference match of the season. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller walks off the green during an 18-hole round at Pinehurst No. 5 on Monday. Miller led the team with a season-best 90 and qualified for her fourth straight NCHSAA regionals tournament. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller walks off the green during an 18-hole round at Pinehurst No. 5 on Monday. Miller led the team with a season-best 90 and qualified for her fourth straight NCHSAA regionals tournament.

PINEHURST — The Richmond Senior girls golf team paced its way through 18 holes against fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference groups at the testy Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 5 on Monday in what was the season finale.

Lady Raiders senior Hailey Miller finished her regular-season career by carding her best 18-hole round of the year. She went 6-over par on the back nine to end the day with a total score of 90.

Richmond coach Keith Parsons is excited to see Miller’s postseason streak continue as her consistent play throughout the year locked up a berth to a fourth consecutive NCHSAA regional next week.

“She’s finding her game at the right time, and she has a great chance to advance to the state tournament again,” said Parsons.

Overall, the Lady Raiders (473) had a familiar finish, taking fourth place behind host Pinecrest (329), Jack Britt (401) and Purnell Swett (411).

Kenleigh Frye staked her claim at the No. 2 slot behind Miller that she has enjoyed all season. She carded a 116, scoring a 52 on her front nine and following with a 64 on the back nine.

Delaney Driggers (133) and Lauren Humann (134) were third and fourth behind Frye, with similar scores on the day. They both had a 67 on the final nine holes, but Driggers had one less stroke on the front nine.

Angeli Yang rounded the year with a final score of 141.

Parsons says he is encouraged by the gradual progression from the group throughout the season, especially from first-year golfers Driggers, Humann and Yang.

“I’m happy we finished the season by holding on to fourth on a long day at a tough course,” he said. “I am very appreciative of the effort from everybody all year, and I look forward to seeing how much they improve next season.”

The regional tournament is scheduled for Monday at Pinehurst No. 7.

Raiders soccer falls to Hoke in second half

ROCKINGHAM — Noah Jordan used a free kick to put Richmond Senior ahead of Hoke during the opening minutes of the home match on Monday.

But the top team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference quickly equalized the Jordan goal and eventually pulled away to a 4-1 victory.

With the score knotted heading into the break, both teams jockeyed for position and came close to breaking the tie within the first few minutes of the second half.

Raiders forward Cole Deane attempted a header in the box during the 38th minute that eventually found the leg of a fellow teammate, but the shot on goal was foiled by Bucks’ defender Xavier Hernandez to keep the scored tied.

Just under 10 minutes later, Hernandez lobbed a shot from distance that found the net to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage.

In the 59th minute, Hector Castro had a chance for the equalizer after making a run inside the box, but his shot flew just left of the goal. Three minutes later, a Raiders’ corner kick produced a trio of shot opportunities from close, but none were able to find the net.

Meanwhile, Juan Santos-Eulogio gave the Bucks separation in the 64th minute with a strike past Raiders goalkeeper Jay Ammons to make the score 3-1. A few minutes later, Delani Bascombe turned a corner kick into the final goal of the night.

Richmond (6-9-2, 6-5 SAC) visits Lumberton on Wednesday with the teams separated by just a half game in the standings.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

