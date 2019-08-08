McCready opens local headquarters

Contributed photo

Democratic candidate for the 9th Congressional District Dan McCready spoke about his education policy at the opening of his Richmond County campaign headquarters on Tuesday. McCready accused his opponent, Republican Dan Bishop, along with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, of attacking public schools. “It’s not right that our teachers are so underpaid they have to work two jobs, and that schools are falling apart,” he said. “We must fight so that every child, no matter their zip code, has the chance to go to a great public school.”