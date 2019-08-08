RCC gears up for fall semester

File photo Richmond Community College expects to have more than 2,000 students enrolled this fall. The college will accept students up until the beginning of classes Aug. 15. File photo Richmond Community College expects to have more than 2,000 students enrolled this fall. The college will accept students up until the beginning of classes Aug. 15.

HAMLET — More than 2,000 students are getting ready to go to Richmond Community College as the fall semester looms.

Wednesday marked a payment deadline, but Director of Marketing and Communications Wylie Bell says students can still apply for Fall 2019.

“Every day is a register day at RCC,” said Bell. “We try to identify what they need and what suits them. Also, because of the internet disturbance, we are trying to capture all the students we can for Fall semester.”

Bell is referring to July 19, when the college’s internet-based services were knocked offline — some not being restore for several days — but it is not believed to have compromised any student or employee data.

The college has since implemented new security protocols and is gearing up for the upcoming semester.

“We can accept students for fall semester up to the start of classes on Aug. 15 if they are prepared to make a payment or have payment arrangements in place,” said Bell. “There is also still time to file for financial aid for fall semester. The process takes about 3 days, so it’s important to get that done before next Thursday when classes start.”

She added that students can also take advantage of RCC’s later Fall classes which are 8-week classes starting Oct. 15.

Bell says the college has new certificates that will prepare students for career success.

The new certificates are:

— The Juvenile Justice Certificate will prepare students for future work in juvenile and criminal justice and related areas. Students who complete the certificate program can continue their studies in the college’s Criminal Justice Technology degree program with credits earned from the certificate.

— The Tax Preparer Certificate is for those interested in tax preparation requirements. The certificate will authorize the recipient to legally prepare and defend tax documents for people and businesses.

— The Payroll Accounting Specialist Certificate will provide students with the skills essential to run a full payroll accounting sequence.

— The Solar Energy Certificate gives students the skills to get a job working in the renewable energy industry.

— The Low Voltage Certificate prepares students for positions as low voltage electricians specializing in the electronic fire/security industry as alarm-system installers and service technicians.

