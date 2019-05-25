Memorial Day Travel

As of this morning, the department has suspended most road construction activities on major routes to make travel easier for drivers. This hold on construction projects will continue along interstate, N.C. and U.S. routes until Tuesday evening on May 28.

To safely navigate the highways during Memorial Day weekend, remember these tips:

• Avoid distracted driving. Focus on the road and let everything else wait until you arrive at your destination.

• Use alternate routes, when possible, to avoid traffic congestion.

• Don’t tailgate. Leave space between vehicles gives you more time to react.

Don’t forget, you can check real-time traffic conditions and road closures by visiting DriveNC.gov.

Click It or Ticket Crash Simulation

Memorial Day weekend also kicks off the Governor’s Highway Safety Program Click It or Ticket campaign. Law enforcement is increasing patrols to ensure that drivers and their passengers are buckling up every time they get in a vehicle.

A recent crash simulation shows what can happen to those not wearing seat belts at 45 mph. Wearing a seat belt helps keep you from being ejected in a crash and increases your chances of surviving by 45 percent in a passenger vehicle and up to 60 percent in a pickup truck.

Not being properly buckled could cost you up to $179 in fines or worse…your life.

This weekend do your part and make sure everyone is buckled up.