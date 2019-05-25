ROCKINGHAM — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 will host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the VFW on Old River Road in Rockingham to honor those who have died serving in the United States military.

The ceremony, which will include the laying of wreaths and a 21-gun salute, will be conducted by AMVETS, according to Larry Evans, commander of VFW Post 4203. Evans said there will be a guest speaker but did not know who it would be as of Friday afternoon.

“We want to remember and recall those veterans from Richmond County and all those that gave their lives,” Evans said. “That’s what the day is for: to remember all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. We remember them everyday but especially tomorrow.

“It’s a special day in the life of a military person,” he continued.

The VFW is currently working on a mural which will have a pair of boots, dog tags and a poppy plant symbolizing the lives lost in World War I emblazoned over an American flag. The mural was set to be put on display at the VFW building on Old River Road in Rockingham but the volunteers are still working on completing it, according to Robin Roberts, president of Post 4203 auxiliary.

Other Memorial Day activities will include members of the American Legion Post 147 visiting veterans in Richmond County nursing homes as well as veterans who are home bound on Monday, according to Thomas Schoonover of Post 147.

For those who will spend the long weekend traveling, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has suspended has suspended most road construction activities on major routes to make travel easier for drivers which will continue through the evening of Tuesday, May 28.

Small U.S. flags stand near white cross markers at Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_flaggraves.jpg Small U.S. flags stand near white cross markers at Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park.

Gavin Stone Editor