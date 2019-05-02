Time to get cats, dogs vaccinated for rabies

ROCKINGHAM — It’s that time of year to get your cats and dogs vaccinated for rabies.

North Carolina state law requires that all cats and dogs four months of age and older to be vaccinated against rabies each year. Those found without current rabies vaccination tags on their collars will be subject to impoundment by the Richmond County Animal Control.

The availability of licensed veterinarians to perform the procedure is listed below:

Thursday, May 2, 2019

• 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ellerbe Lions Club Park, 306 Millstone Rd., Ellerbe

• 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Cordova Fire and Rescue, 108 7th St., Rockingham

Friday, May 3, 2019

• 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hamlet Fire Department, 201 Main St., Hamlet

• 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Richmond County Health Department, 127 Carolina St., Rockingham

The vaccines will be used at all clinics in accordance with North Carolina State Rabies Law. Dogs should be on leashes and cats in carrying cages.

The vaccines are $8 each.

Staff Report

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

