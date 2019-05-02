Richmond girls place 2nd, boys finish 7th at SAC championship meet

File photo contributed by Deon Cranford Richmond’s Reggie Miller was named SAC Girls Coach of the Year on Wednesday. File photo contributed by Deon Cranford Richmond’s Reggie Miller was named SAC Girls Coach of the Year on Wednesday. File photo contributed by Deon Cranford Richmond's Monasia Kearns, right, helped the 4x100-meter relay team claim the title for the second year in a row at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at UNC-Pembroke on Wednesday. File photo contributed by Deon Cranford Richmond's Monasia Kearns, right, helped the 4x100-meter relay team claim the title for the second year in a row at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at UNC-Pembroke on Wednesday.

PEMBROKE — The Richmond girls track and field team just missed out on staking its claim as the best in the league while the boys performed well enough to avoid last place in what was the regular-season finale for both squads.

Jakerra Covington bested the high jump and the 4×100-meter relay team defended its title as the Lady Raiders placed second at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at UNC-Pembroke on Wednesday morning.

They were on pace to finish in first place — they had an eight-point lead heading into the final two events — but Pinecrest tallied28 points in the 3200m run alone to come from behind and grab its second conference title in as many years.

“It was an overall great performance,” said head coach Reggie Miller, who was named SAC Girls Coach of the Year.

Monasia Kearns and Dymond McNeal, both juniors, were members of last year’s 4×1 relay squad that won the title, so they now know what it feels like to be back-to-back conference champs. Kearns and McNeal bested the event this time around with the help of Covington, a sophomore, and fellow junior Maddisyn Diggs. The quartet finished with a time of 49.14.

Covington, who hadn’t competed in track and field prior to this season, cleared the five-foot, six-inch high jump bar to bring home the team’s only individual win. She also placed third and sixth in the 100m dash and long jump, respectively.

Ariel Brown had a busy day for the Richmond girls as well, participating in the 800m run (third place), 1600m run (sixth), 3200m run (fifth) and helping the 4×8 relay team to a runner-up finish. The junior was the first leg in the relay.

“That’s hard to do because that’s a lot of endurance events but she did it very well,” Miller said of Brown.

The Lady Raiders’ 4×2 relay didn’t win its event, crossing the finish line at 1:40.60 seconds for second place, but it did qualify for the 2019 New Balance Nationals Outdoor that will take place at Aggie Stadium in Greensboro this June.

McNeal, one-fourth of that 4×2 team, finished second in the 200m dash with a time of 26.84.

As for the Richmond boys, junior Antron Miller, senior Christopher Quick Jr. and senior Xavier Pettigrew coming in second, third and fifth, respectively, in the high jump was the highlight of their seventh-place effort on Wednesday.

Miller brought in eight of the team’s 43 points with his six-foot leap, Quick brought in six and Pettigrew added four.

Both Preston Coker and Malik Stanback, seniors, were expected to be No. 1 and No. 2 in the 100m dash, seeing that they’ve dominated the event all year long, but they were kept them from competition due to injuries.

Without Coker and Stanback on the track, Campolieta said the Raiders missed out on a possible 50 points. The second-year coach isn’t stressing over it, however, saying “we will be ready for regionals.”

Sophomore Trevor Moss finished fourth in the 400m dash (53.74s), junior Joerail White came in fourth in the discus (120 ft, 4 in) and junior Gavin Russell placed sixth in the shot put (41 ft, 6 in).

Richmond finished fourth in the 4×2 relay (1:36.15), fifth in the 4×4 (3:47.22) and sixth in the 4×8 (9:43.48).

Up next is the 4A NCHSAA Regionals at Davie County next Friday, May 10.

File photo contributed by Deon Cranford Richmond’s Reggie Miller was named SAC Girls Coach of the Year on Wednesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_reggie-1.jpg File photo contributed by Deon Cranford Richmond’s Reggie Miller was named SAC Girls Coach of the Year on Wednesday. File photo contributed by Deon Cranford

Richmond’s Monasia Kearns, right, helped the 4×100-meter relay team claim the title for the second year in a row at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at UNC-Pembroke on Wednesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_web-1.jpg File photo contributed by Deon Cranford

Richmond’s Monasia Kearns, right, helped the 4×100-meter relay team claim the title for the second year in a row at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at UNC-Pembroke on Wednesday.

Girls place 2nd, boys finish 7th at SAC championship meet

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.