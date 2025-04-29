The day also included a visit from Natalie Pattan with the Richmond County Soil and Water Conservation District, who helped children learn about soil and plants. Each child had the chance to plant their own seed to take home.

ROCKINGHAM — Leath Memorial Library brought science to life with its first STEM Family Event as part of the statewide NC Science Festival. The event welcomed families for an afternoon of hands-on learning and fun.

“This is the first year I’ve done a science fest program. We’ve got different stations set up so that the kids can come explore each different part of STEM— the science, technology, engineering and math,” said Sydney King, Leath Memorial Library Children’s Program Director.

Children moved between activity stations that each focused on a different part of STEM. There were magnetic experiments, Morse code bracelet-making, building stations and robots that offered an interactive way to explore new ideas.

“For the science program, we’ve got a magnetic experiment where they can test different materials, see what’s magnetic and what’s not. For technology, they’ve got Morse code bracelets whee they can actually put together a bracelet that has a specific message or their name, anything that they choose. It’s kind of like a secret message. For engineering, we’ve got a building station with Legos and different materials like that as well as a robot engineering stations where we have a few different robots that they can play around with. There’s one that does a little dance party. There’s also one that makes different sounds based on what color it’s looking at and there’s one that can follow a trail that you can draw for it,” King explained.

Younger children weren’t left out. The event included a space just for toddlers and babies to safely explore STEM in their own way.

“For math, we have a math race where they can roll dice, add up the dice add that many pom-poms for their cup, whoever fills it up first wins. We also have our baby, infant and toddler section where we have some blocks and a little sand sensory bin so its ways for them to experience STEM in their own way,” said King.

The day also included a visit from Natalie Pattan with the Richmond County Soil and Water Conservation District, who helped children learn about soil and plants. Each child had the chance to plant their own seed to take home.

“We also have Natalie Pattan with the Richmond County Soil and Water Conservation District and she is teaching people about different types of soil and also about plants, so they’re actually able to plant a few different things. One of them is a green bean. They can make their own plant and take it with them. The kids seem to be having a great time here,” said King.

Children were encouraged to complete four or more stations and check them off on a list. Each child who met the goal earned a prize.

“The goal is to complete four or more stations, they have a little checklist and then they win a prize for that, so we’ve seen them kind of touch each area of STEM,” said King.

Planning for the event began in November after King’s director shared information about the NC Science Festival. The program takes place across the state, and Leath Library was proud to take part.

“They’ve got programs going all over the state, so we’re just a small part of that bigger program,” said King.

By the end of the event, King hoped the experience helped children better understand what STEM stands for and how each part connects.

“I hope that the kids take away a better understanding of what STEM stands for because a lot of people do know STEM, but they have a harder time when you’re breaking it down, and so I thought the different stations that that kind of have their own thing like the science, technology, engineering and math, I was thinking that maybe would help them connect the dots a little bit better when it comes to what STEM is and the different parts of it,” said King.

