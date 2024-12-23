ROCKINGHAM — Monty Crump, Rockingham’s city manager, was honored with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s most distinguished awards.

This recognition, granted exclusively by the governor, celebrates individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the state and their local communities.

“The Order of the Long Leaf Pine can only be given to someone by the governor of the state of North Carolina. It’s given for someone who has made significant contributions to the state of North Carolina and who has provided exemplary service to their community and the state of North Carolina,” said Gene McLaurin, former mayor of Rockingham.

“And I know everybody in here would agree with me there’s no one more deserving of that than Monty Crump who is going to be recognized today by Governor Cooper. So today, on behalf of the governor, we are very proud to present the Order of the Long Leaf Pine to Monty Crump,” McLaurin added.

“I just want to congratulate Monty for this achievement… 42 years making impact here, but the impact to the state of North Carolina and the law of resource omission with his membership on the law resource commission board and his chairmanship and a rarity has served two chairs as the chair of the law commissions,” said Cameron Ingram, executive director of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

“His impact to the state of North Carolina and the conservation of the wildlife resources commission, wildlife resources to this state is incredible and he’s so dedicated to the board and service to the state as board, but Monty, congratulations, well deserved,” said Ingram.

McLaurin reflected on Crump’s start in the city. “Mr. Kindley is a reason why Monty came to Rockingham,” he said.

“We had some times together and accomplished some things and I’m just proud of him. You’ve done a great job for the city,” said former Rockingham mayor G.R. Kindley.

Crump expressed that he was caught by surprise with this honor. “I rarely get caught speechless, and how y’all did this today without me knowing anything… that is pretty wild. So I appreciate it. More than you all know. It means a lot to me. I love this city, I love this state and I love all of y’all. I wouldn’t be here today without all of y’all. It means more than you can possibly imagine.”

“Our mayors I have served with, there’s Steve, there’s John, there’s number one there, number two there, really Steve and them, there’s three and four, whatever order y’all came in, I certainly appreciate it.”

Crump’s family was present, including his wife Kathy Crump, his brother Greg, his nephew, great-nephew, and sister-in-law.

“I’m just so glad I got to see him cry,” Mayor Pro Tem Denise Sullivan jokingly said. Sullivan added, “We like Monty, and we like the job he does for the city of Rockingham. And we appreciate you, Monty.”

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine was recently awarded to UNC-Chapel Hill’s former basketball coach Roy Williams last week. Former mayors of Rockingham, G.R. Kindley and Gene McLaurin, received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2000.

Representative Ben Moss was also present to surprise Crump. He took the surprise very seriously, parking his truck at the Leath Memorial Library so Crump wouldn’t see his vehicle. Moss proceeded to congratulate Crump, saying, “Some people say things about Monty, but the only things I can say is that he’s very honest and I like that. I’ve had great dealings with him serving in this capacity and he’s great for our county, he’s great for our city and he’s great for the whole state.”

“Everybody involved to help make that happen with the governor, thank you, because he did deserve that acknowledgment and Monty, I appreciate all that you do for us.”

