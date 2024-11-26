RICHMOND COUNTY — The Richmond Raiders packed up and headed out on the road for their first away game this season. They squared off against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes at 6:00 p.m. on Monday. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Richmond was able to grind out a solid victory over New Hanover, taking the game 48-35. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Fairmont blew past Lumberton, posting a 56-24 win.

Taniya Simms went supernova for Fairmont, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Simms has been hot for a while, having posted eight or more rebounds the last 26 times she’s played. Aaliyah Duran was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.

Fairmont smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: They’ve now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 18 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Richmond’s victory was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. They’ve dominated over that stretch too, winning by an average of 26.2 points. As for Fairmont, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Richmond beat Fairmont 41-31 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 but that wasn’t the case on Monday as the Raiders ultimately fell to the Golden Tornadoes 46-54.

Richmond (2-1) returns home on Nov. 30 to host Seaforth (0-1) at 5:30 p.m.