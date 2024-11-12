NORMAN – The town of Norman held its first Veterans Day service at the Field of Honor, honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event began with a welcome from Mayor Tonia Collins, followed by the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. Roger Paxton then delivered the opening prayer.

“The American soldier has been here since the founding of this country and we carry their hearts, minds and spirits with us,” said retired Master Sergeant Zebulon Steele of the U.S. Air Force. “Without that, freedom wouldn’t be as it is today.”

The ceremony featured Steele and Donna Craven Harbolt, a retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major, as guest speakers.

“Today we honor those who gave their lives and those who risked their lives so our nation might remain free,” said Steele.

“I am not a hero. I am not a legend. I am one of the 6% who served as a guardian of our nation’s freedom. I am a United States veteran. Freedom is not free. God bless America,” said Harbolt.

The Field of Honor project began in October of last year after Donald Simmons approached Steele following an event at Mineral Springs Elementary School, asking for help with a project. Their goal was to recreate the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and establish a Field of Honor, “which represents all of the people in the nearby communities, having their name on a monument that’ll last as a legacy,” Steele said.

The Field of Honor committee honored veterans at the ceremony, including two World War II veterans: former Norman Mayor Willie Quick and Melford Greene. The committee also accepted donations for the upkeep of the monument.

The ceremony concluded with the Norman Veterans Honor Guard laying a wreath at the monument. Norman previously dedicated the Field of Honor in September, hosting a presentation of colors, a 21-gun salute, a tribute to fallen soldiers, special guest appearances, the reading of veterans’ names and other presentations.

“This event honors our veterans on Veterans Day and thanks them for their sacrifice,” said Glenda McInnis, clerk for the town of Norman and a member of the Norman Field of Dreams committee.

Donald Simmons, an organizer of the ceremony and a veteran himself, shared his hope for continued appreciation for veterans: “This is something we can build and keep doing — not just once a year, but every time you see a veteran, let them know that you appreciate their service.”

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com