One of the wreaths featured in the presentation of wreaths.

ROCKINGHAM — Veterans and community members gathered Saturday at Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who served, in a tribute organized by Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The ceremony opened with a welcome from Commander Carlton Hawkins, followed by an invocation from Rev. Darcey Knight. Richmond Senior High School’s JROTC presented the colors and Cadet Aaliyah McRae performed the national anthem. Hawkins led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

“This event brings together multiple veteran organizations to pay tribute to our local veterans,” said Denita Cauley, Auxiliary Senior Vice President for the VFW. “We have many veterans in this area and this is our way of honoring them.”

Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson, Hamlet Mayor Amy Guinn and County Commissioner Robin Roberts each delivered proclamations honoring veterans.

“Rockingham proudly supports our veterans and their families,” Hutchinson said. “We stand wholeheartedly with the men and women who have served our nation and those still serving today.”

The event’s guest speaker, Monica Lockwood, chaplain of the American Legion Department of North Carolina and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, shared her thoughts with the crowd in what she called her first-ever public speech. Lockwood, a 27-year member of the American Legion, spoke about a book gifted to her after she became chaplain, Strength for Service to God and Country, a devotional designed for military personnel and first responders.

Lockwood read an excerpt titled “The Best Day of My Life,” reflecting a message of hope and gratitude: “Dear Lord, bless the men and women who serve our country. Help them to have their best day ever, every day. Fill their hearts with dreams and surround them with people who encourage them.”

She encouraged the audience to check in on loved ones, to be “a listening ear.” Lockwood also advised veterans to apply for burial benefits, seek help from certified service officers and consider an Honor Flight, which provides veterans with a free trip to Washington, D.C., where they are honored and thanked for their service.

Following Lockwood’s speech, Richmond Senior High School’s JROTC assisted with the presentation of wreaths in honor of veterans.

“No matter what service you’re in or what campaign you’ve served in, we’re all one,” said Quartermaster Vernon Labore, emphasizing the unity among veterans.

Army veteran Dennis Holloway, who has attended the annual observance for 15 years, reflected on its significance.

“Anytime I come here, the chance to hear Taps and say the Pledge of Allegiance makes it worth it,” Holloway said. “If you truly love this country, you feel it in your soul — the appreciation for what these men and women have done to protect and serve. They would give their lives without hesitation.”

