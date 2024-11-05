ELLERBE — The Ellerbe town meeting kicked off November at 7 p.m. on Monday night.

The meeting opened with an invocation by Heath Brooks, youth leader at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. It was a historic evening as Mayor Brenda Capel signed a proclamation declaring November as National Care at Home Month 2024.

“Whereas the center philosophy of home care puts patients first, ensuring a coordinating and person centered approach to care, protective patient choice and access to individualized services, based on a patient’s unique cares, needs and wishes,” said Capel, reciting the proclamation.

Two representatives of Richmond County Hospice, Lisa Luckey, volunteer/outreach coordinator, and Julie Woody, director of public relations, were present for the signing of the National Care at Home Month proclamation.

“The main thing is that we just appreciate your continued support for hospice care in general and Richmond County Hospice, and we just appreciate you signing the proclamation acknowledging this month,” said Woody.

The Daughters of the American Revolution had asked the town of Ellerbe to do three proclamations, including National Care at Home Month, National American Indian Heritage Month and National Family Literacy Day, which was supposed to be approved on Nov. 1, but the town meets every first Monday of the month.

Capel said she hopes that the residents of Ellerbe will increase their understanding and awareness of home care, discuss their health care wishes with loved ones, and observe this month with appropriate activities.

Richmond County Hospice has continuously given back to its community with events such as their annual Candy Cavalcade, Salute to Veterans, Forever Tree ceremony and more.

Ellerbe will host its final Picking at the Park concert this Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring Luke Vuncannon.

Next month, Ellerbe will hold its Hometown Christmas on Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will include appearances by Santa Claus, hayrides, food trucks and activities at various sites throughout the town.

