ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County tradition returns next Spring as Thunderfest returns to downtown Rockingham, coinciding with the return of NASCAR at Rockingham Speedway.

Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump said ThunderFest will replace SpringFest, which previously served as a downtown event for area kids as well as food and music lovers.

“We know NASCAR made an announcement that they were going to return to The Rock. We know it’s going to be Easter weekend of next year with events Friday and Saturday, so I’m excited to announce we’re going back to ThunderFest,” Crump said. “If you all remember the glory days of ThunderFest, we’d have 20,000 or 25,000 people out here. We hope to line up a parade, have drivers here, food trucks and have a really good band … We’ll sponsor this, along with Richmond County Government and Richmond County Tourism.”

During what is now the final SpringFest hundreds of families strolled through downtown Rockingham partaking in live music, food and dozens of children’s activities. The event was a collaboration of multiple businesses and organizations, which each played a unique role in further developing into an annual destination.

“This has been a fan favorite for years. It started when NASCAR races were at Rockingham Speedway. Then there was a little lull when racing left,” Meghann Lambeth, executive director of Richmond County Tourism Authority. “Last year, we picked it back up for the return of SpringFest. We had torrential rain pour, but we still had a great turnout. This year, it’s even better and we’re so thankful to have great weather.”

Lambeth said the SpringFest hosted more than 50 vendors, providing visitors with homemade confections, drinks and various other handmade goods. Along with food, drinks and collectibles for purchase, the event also hosted dozens of different children’s activities from face painting to wall climbing, and even a chance for students to test their skills as a pit-crew member for a NASCAR-themed tire-changing challenge, which now seems a bit of a foreshadow of future events.

“They will be looking at a budget for ThunderFest next year … “[Kim Williams, Rockingham downtown events coordinator], Meghann and the [Richmond County Chamber of Commerce] – The Chamber will also be a sponsor – will have a budget by the end of the year. We’re really excited about being able to plan ThunderFest coming back. That’s a really good deal. That will replace SpringFest,” Crump said.