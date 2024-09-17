ROCKINGHAM — Despite facing arguably the toughest teams in the Tarheel State in their first four games, the Richmond Raiders head into the first week of Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a 2-2 record following Friday’s 21-10 victory over Myers Park.

Facing a defensive line loaded with all-state and all-conference talent, the Raiders did not pussyfoot around with Myers Park last Friday, and attacked the Mustangs’ biggest strength head on with their stout offensive line.

“I flat out told Coach McSweeney, our offensive line coach, we’re running the football. Get your guys ready. We’re running the football … They took that to heart. They went with it and you saw it right there – 21 unanswered points,” Raiders coach Brad Denson said. “It was pretty much running the football. It’s awesome. That D-line, they have two guys at D end that are legit players. Their linebackers are good. They switch up coverages. That’s a well coached, defensive team. We made some adjustments and got behind those guys. They pretty much knew we were running it, and we still run it (well), it makes you feel good.”

Myers Park jumped out to a 10-0 lead following a field goal and a blocked punt near goal line, resulting in a touchdown when a defender recovered the loose ball in the end zone. Offensively, the Myers Park Mustangs struggled with only 84 total yards after quarterback Jared Lockhart left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury, and later lost leading rusher Mauriangelo Skanes after officials ejected him following a mid-field fracas.

“Obviously our starter at quarterback went down, and that took the wind out of our sails a little bit. Then, we had our starting running back kicked out on what I thought was a questionable call. Regardless, when you come down here obviously you’re playing a tradition-rich program. You have to play a complete football game, and I don’t think we did that tonight,” Mustangs coach Chris James said. “I was extremely proud, defensively, of our effort. We were on the field for a long time. We were able to score in that first half. I thought, defensively, we did as much as we could to win the game. Offensively, after Jared went down and he’s our senior signal caller, that’s a big blow for you, but it’s part of football. Everybody is dealing with it at every level. The key is how do you adjust?”

After going down 10-0 midway through the first quarter, Richmond quarterback Dominic Tillman guided the Raiders into the Myers Park red zone before capping off the drive with a 16-yard TD run. Tillman finished the night completing 5 of 7 passes for 50 total yards, including 19 rushing yards on a trio of carries. Evan Hodges, who split time in the backfield with Tillman completed 5 of 12 passes for 49 yards and had five on the ground.

While Tillman sparked a turnaround, it was leading rusher Jordan Bostick and his front five who turn the spark into a fire. Bostic, who scored a pair of TDs while averaging 8 yards per carry for 121 yards, capped off a fourth quarter, 81-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run, giving the Raiders their first lead of the night, then made it a two-score game with a 31-yard run while taking a snap from the wildcat formation. Tackle Daylin Goodwin said success on the ground came from refining their techniques while preparing to block Myers Park’s loaded defensive line.

“They were pretty tall guys. We worked on technique and staying locked in on plays. We had to stay low and use our technique. We were keeping out mouths shut, and talking to each other instead of the other team,” Goodwin said.

Defensively, it was another standout night for Raiders linebackers Kmauri Morgan and Terande Spencer. Morgan had a team-leading 9 tackles, including 2 for a loss, followed by Spencer 4 tackles, including 3 for a loss. Defensive end Zach Gardner also had 4 tackles to complement his sack while defensive tackle Jayden Hamilton also picked up a sack as well as a crucial fumble recovery. Defensive back Jarah Cook accounted for half of Richmond’s four forced turnovers with a pair of interceptions.

“I just worked my technique and did what I was supposed to do. It was just seeing the ball in the air, and going and to get it,” Cook said.

With the win, the Raiders even their record to 2-2, but as far as coaches and players seem concerned Richmond’s record is the same as their conference record 0-0. The open conference play this Friday on the road against the Southern Lee Cavaliers, who come into Friday’s contest with 2-1 records with a season-opening, 41-6 win over Western Harnett (0-3), a 22-0 loss to Eastern Randolph (3-0) and most recently a 50-14 victory over Fairmont (0-4).

“We just have to move the chains. That’s how we build confidence … We’re very confident (heading into conference play). We know the work we put in. We feel really good about it,” Bostic said.