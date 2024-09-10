Sherrell Reynolds Jackson, 78, of Rockingham, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, September 9, 2024 at her home.

She was born September 12, 1945, in Richmond County, daughter of the late James Harvey Reynolds and Maude Williams Reynolds.

Sherrell graduated from Rohanen High School, class of 1963. After graduation, she worked with Roses dime store and then went to work in radio broadcasting, being the first female radio personality in Richmond County, and was known as “Sunshine Sherrell” on WKDX. In 1986, Sherrell married her soulmate, the late J.J. Jackson, who served as a lieutenant with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department. Beginning on August 25, 1991, Sherrell and J.J.’s dream and answer to God’s call came true with Jackson Broadcasting, known to many as G104-FM radio station. They owned and operated the first commercial FM radio station in our area and proudly played Christian music. They took pride in supporting our hometown Richmond Raider football team on Friday nights by broadcasting the games during football season. The G104-FM sports team would recap all of the high school football highlights on Saturday mornings with the Carolina Football Today show. Upon J.J.’s death in 2014, Sherrell continued their legacy of G104-FM until December 31, 2022.

Sherrell was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and was very active in our community. She supported many areas including Relay for Life and was one of the founding members of the Richmond County National Day of Prayer. She was also a strong supporter of the Richmond County Peace Officers Appreciation Day Program.

One of Sherrell and J.J.’s most notable ministries was in the witnessing to others about Jesus Christ through pocket crosses. They were known to hand out small silver pocket crosses with a card that noted how to pray and give your life to Christ. Their witnessing touched many lives for many years.

Among the many accolades and accomplishments that Sherrell obtained throughout her life, she was proud to be honored as a member of Who’s Who among Outstanding Americans in 1995-1996 and Outstanding Volunteer for the Richmond County Literacy Council in 1992. Sherrell was also recognized for notable service with the American Cancer Society and Woman of the Year presented by the Richmond County Business and Professional Women’s Organization, just to name a few.

Sherrell’s legacy which touched the lives of others, whether spiritual, personal, business, or through the radio outlet, will never be forgotten.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, James “J.J.” Jackson, Jr.

Left to cherish her memories are special friends, Scott and Laurie Waters, Adam and Angela Dixon, Brian and Dianne Puckett, Lois McKay, Max and Sylvia Brigman, and the entire G104-FM radio family.

The visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2024 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Rockingham.

The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 1:00pm, with Pastor Carl Moree and Pastor Eddie McLean officiating. Entombment will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park Mausoleum.

To honor her legacy and memory, memorials may be made to: Pine Grove Baptist Church, 275 Airport Road, Rockingham, NC 28379 or King’s Gate Church, 161 Sierra Avenue, Hamlet, NC 28345.

