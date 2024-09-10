Dozens of area organizations provide options for current and retired military

HAMLET – Retired and active duty military men and women filled the Cole Auditorium as part of Richmond County Veterans Stand Down event, hosted by the American Legion.

The event provided employment opportunities, resources, access to veterans orgnaizations as well as snacks and door prizes as dozens of area organizations lined the Cole Auditorium halls and ballroom.

“It’s extremely important. I was just bragging, I’ve been with the legion for 55 years, and for the first few years I had no clue what some of the veterans benefits was. What I was eligeable and not eligeable for? It’s extremely important,” said Jeff Joyner with the Rockingham American Legion.

Joyner said the Legion wanted to get behind the event as part of their motto, “Be the one,” which reinforces their members to take a stand and be a part of the change they want to see in themselves and their community.

“Be the one to save one, be the one to help one, just be the one. We’re out here, talking to other veterans, doing things for veterans. We are being the one,” Joyner said.

Joyner credited fellow legionaire JoAnn Blyther for organizing the event, and calling upon the dozens of organizations to turnout and support area veterans.

“JoAnn did it. This has basically been JoAnn’s baby. She got these groups together. Veterans Stand Downs happen fairly [often] in other counties, but this is the first one we’ve had here. It’s not a new concept or new idea. All of these groups have something to offer to the veterans … There is a lot of help in that room,” Joyner said.

Veterans and active servicemembers were not the only prospects roaming the Cole Auditorium halls Saturday. Multiple members of the Richmond Senior High School ROTC volunteered at the event. When not directly assisting in the various activities associated with the Veterans Stand Down, they visited multiple booths to see what resources they will have available once it’s their time to serve.

“We were doing colorguard for the event. We posted the colors and me and Allison (Gonzales) thought it would be helpful. It was fun, and seeing different ways we can go through our career,” said Clay Sale, a member of the Richmond Senior High School JROTC. “It was cool seeing them all come together, and talk about their experience in the military and how their lives changed over the years.”

For Gonzales, she wants to pursue a career in the Army as a military police officer. She said the event allowed her to speak with other veterans and learn about different career paths in the military.

“It was really nice hearing everyone’s experience when they were doing it, what it’s like now and what they’re doing after they serve,” Gonzales said.