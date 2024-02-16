Jan. 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:12 a.m., officers responded to the Budgetel on West Broad Avenue to serve a warrant for a domestic violence protective order.

Feb. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence on South Long Drive following a report of a suspect using a victim’s EBT card for $3,254. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Ring camera, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Feb. 4

CORDOVA — At 5:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a suspect sleeping on a porch after being told not to several times. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Keith Ronald Paglia.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McQueen Street following a report of a suspect attempting to enter the home and leaving harassing mail. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Feb. 5

HAMLET — At 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Chester Drive following a report of an intoxicated suspect communicating threats. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Shjahiem Daquawn Dockery.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:34 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on Airport Road following a report of a suspect possessing one gram of fentanyl. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Wesley Charles Lesesne Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:57 a.m., officers responded to Sports Cycles on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking into the building and stealing a blue 2024 Yamaha dirt bike, valued at $11,000, and breaking a glass door, valued at $2,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:26 a.m., officers responded to the Budget Inn on South Hancock Street following a report of the theft of a stolen Lincoln Navigator, valued at $2,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:14 p.m., officers responded to Mallard Lane following a report of a suspect using a victim’s credit card information for $548. The case is active.

Feb. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:56 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Camelot Drive following a report of a stolen Roku TV box, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:10 p.m., officers responded to Gandy Animal Hospital on Rockingham Road following a report of a counterfeit $20 bill. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Gore Drive following a report of identity theft. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:35 a.m., officers responded to a residence at Pines Apartments on Lady Mary Lane following a report of a stolen SCCY handgun, valued at $309. The case is active.

Feb. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:34 a.m., officers responded to FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital following a report of a suspect stealing an unknown amount of plywood. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:36 p.m., officers responded to Pruitt Health on Long Drive following a report of a suspect assaulting a staff member. The case is closed by exception.

Feb. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:29 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on Airport Road following a report of a suspect trying to steal propane tanks, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a doctor’s office on Rockingham Road following a report of an attempted common law robbery and extortion at Sandhills Behavior Care that involved at 12 gauge shotgun. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jackie Wayne Thompson Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:21 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of US 220 and West Greene Street following a report of a suspect operating a motor vehicle while impaired. The Rockingham Police Department charged Caleb Williams Purvis.

Feb. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:04 a.m., officers responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect stealing and shooting a black 9mm handgun, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:28 p.m., officers responded to Carolina Street following a report of a domestic crime. The Rockingham Police Department charged Toby Gene-James Batton.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:18 p.m., officers responded to Great Falls Circle to serve a warrant for injury to personal property.

Feb. 10

HAMLET — At 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Battley Dairy Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Blink camera, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:33 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of a suspect going into a victim’s room stealing $100 from a cash app. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:29 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lassiter Road following a report of a stolen Maytag washer and dryer, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:08 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Broad Avenue and South Hancock Street following a report of a person driving while intoxicated. The Rockingham Police Department charged John Edward Horstmann.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Carolina Drive following a report of a stolen bird feeder, valued at $30. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Feb. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:14 a.m., officers responded to a bank on Rainwater Lane following a report of a reported $500 missing from a bank account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Robinson Street following a report of a neighbor stealing power from the dwelling. The Rockingham Police Department charged Christopher Dale Stoner.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:33 a.m., officers responded to the Food Lion on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect possessing a Sch. I substance, two hypodermic needles and a clear glass bowl pipe. The Rockingham Police Department charged Ryan Curtis Radford.