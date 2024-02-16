WADESBORO — On Sunday, February 11, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m. Deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Firetower Rd. for a welfare check.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they located a female identified as Dorothy Lorraine Allen of the home lying on the floor unconscious and unresponsive.

Deputies asked Anson County Emergency Services to respond to the scene, where they pronounced Ms. Allen deceased; deputies were able to identify the suspect as thirty-one year old Cherise Allen, a family member.

Allen was promptly arrested and charged with murder. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are currently working jointly on the case. This is an ongoing investigation.