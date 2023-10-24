Richmond Raider senior Matteo Rubbiano runs through the ball past two Hoke County players during a match on Monday in Raeford.

Richmond Raider senior Diego Mendez (28) heads the ball to Raider forward James Eason (18) over the top of Hoke County’s freshman Fitzroy Williams during a match on Monday in Raeford. The Raiders lost the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s to the Bucks, 1-2. They finished their season with a overall 9-11-1 record. The state playoffs schedule will be released later this week.

Richmond Raider sophomore Memphis Jacobs volleys the ball past Hoke County’s Senior Jordan Sept during a match on Monday in Raeford.

Richmond Raider senior Jesus Castro blocks the ball from Hoke County’s Senior Leo Ramirez, during a match on Monday in Raeford. The Raiders lost the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s to the Bucks, 1-2.

Richmond Raider junior Landon Summerlin pulls the ball back from Hoke County’s freshman Joas Hernandez, during a match on Monday in Raeford.

