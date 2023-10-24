Oct. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:31 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Barrett Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a storage building. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Osborne Road following a report of a stolen gold necklace, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 12:07 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Seaboard Street following a report of an unknown suspect shooting into the residence. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Belle Drive following a report of two busted glass windows, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Marigold Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s wheelchair, valued at $200, and a hand truck and a tiki torch. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 1:18 p.m., deputies were informed of a stolen license plate, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other arrest.

Oct. 21

HAMLET — At 6:23 p.m., deputies responded to Bryson Drive following a report of a damaged metal mailbox, valued at $40. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mizpah Road following a report of a broke back window, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:28 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dawkins Street following a report of unknown suspects stealing two hand trucks, valued at $700, from inside the residence. The case is closed by means other than arrest

Oct. 22

HOFFMAN — At 9:08 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bryant Street following a report of a neighbor’s dog killing three cats. The case is closed by means other than arrest.