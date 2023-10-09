WADESBORO — On September 29, officers were led on a high-speed chase towards the Montgomery County line. Suspect Marvin Burch, who had an active warrant for first-degree murder, was stopped following a routine license tag and registration check.

Deputy Sam Mullis attempted to order Burch out of his 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander, which pulled into the driveway of a residence on Brown Creek Church Rd.

Burch instead chose to ram Deputy Mullis’ patrol car several times, endangering Mullis. Burch drove through several yards as he traveled North on Brown Creek Church Rd., leaving a trail of property damage in his wake. Mullis gave chase, leading to a high- speed pursuit down NC 109 North towards the Montgomery County Line.

Alerted to the incoming pursuit, Mt. Gilead officers deployed stop sticks on NC 109 North at Hamer Creek Baptist Church, which the suspect successfully struck. Burch continued the chase another two miles before coming to a controlled stop in the roadway.

Once Burch exited his vehicle, he was assisted to the ground by officers, and subsequently placed in handcuffs. A search of Burch’s vehicle revealed three crack rocks, a crack pipe, and a small digital scale. R and R Towing and Recovery were called to the scene and towed the suspect’s vehicle.

Once at the Magistrate’s Office, Burch complained of shoulder pain he sustained during the high-speed chase. Following transport to Atrium Health, the suspect was determined to be uninjured and returned to the jail, now facing a slew of traffic related citations and the previous active warrant for first-degree murder.

