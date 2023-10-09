ROCKINGHAM — A search warrant resulted in the seizure of over 400 grams of heroin, dosage units of amphetamine salts and oxycodone and multiple handguns and the arrest of four individuals.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Quincey Delyn Mahar, 44, of the residence, Chasity Perkins Mahar, 39, of the residence, Amy Hogan, 42, of Ellerbe, William Jacob Goins, 33, of Ellerbe and Ronald Lee Mundy, 37, of Rockingham.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, investigators with the Community Impact Team and Special Response Team executed the search at a residence on Westwood Drive. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation that investigators had been working related to complaints of the individuals selling illegal narcotics.

The search of the residence, out building and vehicles resulted in investigators locating and seizing 422 grams of heroin, 13 dosage units of amphetamine salt, 47 dosage units of oxycodone, (2) handguns, (1) rifle, Suboxone strips, $12,420 in U.S. Currency and assorted drug paraphernalia used to package narcotics.

Quincey Mahar was charged with trafficking opium/heroin, felony possession of a Sch. 1 controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with various other drug charges. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Mahar has multiple prior convictions for larceny and breaking and entering from 1995. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $225,000 bond.

Chasity Mahar was charged with trafficking opium/heroin and various other drug charges. She was processed into the RCJ under a $200,000 secure bond.

Ronald Mundy was charged with trafficking opium/heroin and was processed into the RCJ under a $150,000 secure bond.

William Goins was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released on a $1,000 unsecure bond.

Amy Hogan was charged with possession of a Sch. II controlled substance. She was processed and released on a $10,000 unsecure bond.