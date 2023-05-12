Bridgett Short of Bridgett’s Sweet Shop showcased some delicious treats at Affair on the Square.

Jack Carroll looks into his newly painted face courtesy of Kim Kirkpatrick.

Jonathon Lewis and DaTwon Canty peruse some available books courtesy of Elizabeth Rizzo with the Richmond County Partnership for Children.

Mel and Friends performed such classics as “Handle with Care” by the Traveling Wilburys and “Day Tripper” by The Beatles on Thursday evening.

Toma Patterson and Jennifer Carter with Scentsy & Lip Sense look over some items.

