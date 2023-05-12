Over parts of five decades, Robin and I have enjoyed a generous share of traveling. Lots of ball yards and more. We have walked Normandy’s WWII beaches, Jerusalem’s ancient Old City, San Francisco’s Golden Gate bridge, and rode the Colorado’s rapids through the Grand Canyon. Just when we thought we had seen it all, an 8-year old with a big smile, and an even bigger heart, walked up and showed us that we had not.

Mason Mabe was enjoying a day at the Gwinnett Stripers’ ball park with dad Matt. You can cue the classic tune here: “Take me out to the ball game …” To baseball fans, it’s a timeless scene.

Sporting their Braves jerseys, munching popcorn, and a glove on Mason’s hand, these two would have found instant rapport with a father and son watching Ty Cobb in 1909, Ruth and Gehrig in 1927, Jackie Robinson in 1947, or Johnny Bench in 1970. Young Mason is more familiar with Ronald Acuna, Jr., and Aaron Judge.

But Robin and I discovered a deeper story.

Playing for his Ocee Select 8U team in John’s Creek, near Atlanta, Mason could identify with the guys on the field. From Matt’s phone clips depicting Mason diving for fly balls, this is a little guy who isn’t afraid of a skinned elbow or a little dirt on his uniform. He had befriended one of the visiting Charlotte Knights this evening, coaxing a game ball from their dugout. And, yep, he had snagged a foul ball. Mason eagerly patrolled the nearly-empty Section 111 near first base, sure that he could claim another.

However, Mason revealed something beyond his love of a game that is woven deep in America’s spirit. Matt Mabe, who seems to have never met a stranger, told the story. Once at a Braves game, Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna tossed a game ball to a family seated in front of the Mabes. That fan then handed the ball to Mason. Without prompting, he resolved to return the favor to another fan at a future game. Robin became the recipient of that heartfelt gift.

Now, Robin is not easily impressed. Four decades of performing radiological procedures, often under trying circumstances, can leave you with some thick skin. But dogs, and a kid with a big heart and a matching smile, will cut right through. Young fans rarely surrender their souvenirs, but Mason chooses to live the values of giving and sharing that he is learning. As surely as he might have stolen a base, Mason sure stole Robin’s heart.

We treasure the impromptu personal connections along our travels. Among them: Dick Curtis, the WWII Marine, professional comedian, and actor who starred in a notable episode of the Dick Van Dyke Show; Jerry Barr, the former AP sports stringer in Michigan who handed me his phone for a memorable conversation with ‘68 World Series MVP Mickey Lolich; and, 90-year old Leon Gautier, a French commando who invaded a Normandy beach on D-Day and showed us his Sword Beach museum. With his autograph affixed to that ball, we’re proud to welcome Mason Mabe to that pantheon.